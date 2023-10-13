Monetary Authority of Singapore, Singapore's central bank, leaves policy settings unchanged, as expected.

will maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band

will be no change to its width and the level at which it is centred

The MAS says it'll be increasing the frequency of its meetings and statements, quite the development!

Will be shifting to a quarterly monetary policy statement schedule from 2024

Statements will be released in January, April, July, and October

MAS continues to uphold a medium-term orientation in its policy formulation to secure low and stable inflation

The next monetary policy statement will be released in late January 2024

More:

Singapore’s GDP growth is expected to improve gradually over 2024

MAS core inflation has slowed and is projected to broadly decline over the course of 2024

There are both upside and downside risks to inflation

Shocks to global food and energy prices or domestic labour costs could bring about additional inflationary pressures

Sharper-than-expected downturn in the global economy could induce a general easing of cost and price pressures

CPI-all items inflation is projected to average between 3.0–4.0% in 2024

In 2024, mas core inflation should be on a broad moderating trend

All items inflation forecast to pick up slightly in the remaining months of 2023

For 2023 as a whole, CPI-all items inflation should average around 5%, down from 6.1% the year before

SG data released:

Q3 GDP +0.7% y/y (expected +0.4%) - flash estimate

+1.0% qtr/qtr seasonally adjusted rate – flash estimate

-

Background to this, and how MAS policy works is here:

---

SGD little changed: