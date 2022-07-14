Reuters with the (huge) news out of Singapore's central bank:

  • will re-centre mid-point of SG$NEER policy band up to prevailing level
  • says no change to slope, width of band

Citing:

  • says appropriate to further tighten monetary policy stance to tackle price pressures

More:

----

The Monetary Authority of Singapore conduct monetary policy via changes to the its SGD exhcnage rate mechanism. Not through changes to interest rates.

The MAS meet twice a year only, in April and October. Thus this is an out of cycle move, after an unscheduled meeting, and why I said its huge news.

more to come

sgd 14 July 2022