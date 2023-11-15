Moody's offered up views on the Federal Reserve and recession risk on Wednesday in a report and also in a TV interview with Mark Zandi, chief economist at the rating agency.
In summary:
- the CPI data confirms that the rate hikes are over
- I don't think the the bar is high for them to actually cut rates
- they need to be absolutely sure that inflation is going to get back to their target before they do that
- rate cuts probably not until mid-next year, after that I think they cut rate slowly
- the economy is going to be able to avoid recession
- job growth is slowing
- wage growth is moderating
- "We put the odds of a recession beginning in 2024 at 25%. ... Behind the still-elevated recession probabilities are the considerable number of downside risks evident in our U.S. risk matrix."