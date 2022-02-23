Daly has been on the wires with comments earlier
Fed's Daly: Inflation is too high and has spread beyond covid-affected sector
More from Fed's Daly - 4 hikes is my preference, but most likely it'll be more
- financial conditions are more accommodative than we would like them to be
- you want a smooth landing for workers, households, businesses and markets - that's what we are trying to accomplish
