Fed's Daly: Inflation is too high and has spread beyond covid-affected sector

More from Fed's Daly - 4 hikes is my preference, but most likely it'll be more

  • financial conditions are more accommodative than we would like them to be
  • you want a smooth landing for workers, households, businesses and markets - that's what we are trying to accomplish

