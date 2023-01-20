Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams - more again from him
These from earlier in the session:
- Fed's Williams says US inflation still too high, the Fed has more work to do hiking rates
- More from Fed's Williams: Won't prejudge size of rate hike at upcoming FOMC meeting
More:
- data will drive where the Federal Reserve stops hiking rates
- the destination, not speed, is the key issue for rate hike question
- the Federal Reserve still has lots of room to run on shrinking the balance sheet
- the next stage of moving inflation down will be challenging
More rate hikes and those held higher for longer would appear to be the message from NY Fed's Williams.