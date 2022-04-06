Earlier on the RBA:
Yesterday:
- RBA ... have dropped the notice on being "patient" in monitoring how inflation developments will proceed in the months ahead.
- There are just a couple of changes by the RBA to their statement today but it is making a big difference as they start to lean towards being more hawkish.
- The next Australian CPI release will be on 27 April
Coming up from the RBA during the day in Asia, its regular 'chart pack' at 11.30am Sydney time. which is 0130 GMT
- It summarises macroeconomic and financial market trends in Australia
And, then, on Wednesday evening Oz time (7.30pm Sydney time, 0930 GMT):