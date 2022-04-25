Earlier from the IMF is here:

  • despite recent uptick, inflation remains subdued in Japan, allowing the BOJ to be more accommodative than the Fed and ECB
  • The Bank of Japan boj is very appropriately continuing to conduct accommodative monetary policy as inflation has yet to pick up significantly in Japan
  • imports become more expensive for Japan with weak yen, but exports also increase and offsets the impact
  • we do see scope for Japan to take support for households in very targeted matter to mitigate impact from weak yen

