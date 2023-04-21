Isabel Schnabel is a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board.

She delivered a virtual guest lecture at Stanford Graduate School of Business titled:

  • Inflation in the euro area and the US – causes, persistence, outlook

The slide deck from the presentation is interesting if you'd like more. Here it is (link).

In a nutshell, her main messages are:

  • Headline inflation has started to decline
  • Core inflation proves sticky
  • Energy contributions are falling quickly
  • Many other components are still on the rise
schanbel inflation presentation slides 21 April 2023