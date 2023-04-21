Isabel Schnabel is a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board.
She delivered a virtual guest lecture at Stanford Graduate School of Business titled:
- Inflation in the euro area and the US – causes, persistence, outlook
The slide deck from the presentation is interesting if you'd like more. Here it is (link).
In a nutshell, her main messages are:
- Headline inflation has started to decline
- Core inflation proves sticky
- Energy contributions are falling quickly
- Many other components are still on the rise