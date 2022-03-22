With oil and Treasury yields slowing down today, the mood in markets is more constructive. What's notable is just how quickly AUD and GBP are rising in this environment. It suggests that so long as we don't see a strong 'risk off' trade, they can continue to make headway.

The economic calendar today shouldn't be a big factor.

North American trade kicks off with Canadian February PPI at the bottom of the hour.The Fed's Bullard is also scheduled to be on BloombergTV.

The US calendar features the March Richmond Fed at 10 am ET and NY Fed President Williams 30 minutes later. Powell yesterday put a 50 bps hike squarely on the table so expect more questions about that. and today Goldman Sachs was out with a note late yesterday calling for the Fed to raise rates 50bp in both May and June, followed by 25bp hikes at the four remaining meetings in 2H 2022 and three quarterly hikes in 2023Q1-Q3 with hiking to continue until 3.00-3.25%.