  • There is a debate in policymaking about whether to take gradual steps or do a larger move now to send a message
  • It is reasonable to have this debate, my own view is to take more cautious steps
  • Ramsden: BOE surveys show businesses think they can push higher costs on to consumers
  • Bailey: If there is any military action in Ukraine, that's an upside risk for energy
  • We are seeing some evidence that supply chain difficulty is easing but we need to see a lot more
  • Fall in labor market participation has contributed to tighter labor market

The pound has given up its post-BOE gains.

