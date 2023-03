We don't know if 4.25% will be a peak in rates

We see signs of inflation peeking, but it's far too high

There are signs of inflation pressures calming down

We are much more hopeful now that UK won't enter a recession

I don't think we will see a repeat in 2008 banking crisis: UK banks are much stronger

The market is pricing around 50-50 now that rate will peak at 4.5%