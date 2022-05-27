Earlier posts are here:

Japan PM Kishida says recent yen moves driven by numerous factors, wants it stabilised

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda on how Japan core CPI will stay around 2% for the next year

There is a little more to add from both Kuroda and Kishida. I've repeated the above comments below and added the extras. All come via Reuters:

Kuroda:

Kishida:

  • recent rise in Japan prices driven mostly by global rise in fuel, raw material costs
  • steps to avoid outflow of funds from japan, such as promoting renewable energy and inbound tourism, will contribute to stabilising FX moves
  • recent yen moves driven by various factors, govt's priority is to help ease pain on households, businesses via various policy measures
  • govt to proceed with efforts to help raise wages with responsibility
  • expects BOJ to continue efforts to achieve inflation target based on govt-BOJ joint statement

---

Kuroda repeating again he does not see the current (relative for Japan) high CPI as sustainable.