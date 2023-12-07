Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:
- BOJ to work closely with govt while monitoring currency, financial market moves
- Service spending increasing moderately as a trend
- What's important from here is for wages to keep rising and underpin consumption
Ueda hasn't stopped talking. Earlier:
- BOJ Gov Ueda: Accommodative financial conditions, stimulus is supporting Japan's economy
- BOJ Gov Ueda says Japan's situation will become even more challenging in 2024
While Ueda has given no indication of a timing of exit from loose policy, indeed even saying its still too early talk about a simulation study given the trend he sees for inflation is for it below 2%, the very fact that he is talking what will happ[en when exit occurs ahs been enough to see yen rally on the session.