Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

BOJ to work closely with govt while monitoring currency, financial market moves

Service spending increasing moderately as a trend

What's important from here is for wages to keep rising and underpin consumption

Ueda hasn't stopped talking. Earlier:

While Ueda has given no indication of a timing of exit from loose policy, indeed even saying its still too early talk about a simulation study given the trend he sees for inflation is for it below 2%, the very fact that he is talking what will happ[en when exit occurs ahs been enough to see yen rally on the session.