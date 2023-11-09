Fed's Barkin

I have a hard time declaring 'sufficiently restrictive' at any point in time

Long-term rates have loosened but I don't think of them as a policy variable or equate them to rate hikes

A return to elevated inflation would mean we need to look hard if we need to do more

Core issue on whether another rate hike is needed is inflation

I anticipate more disinflation on goods

I wonder if Powell tries to push a bit harder today to keep a Dec or Jan rate hike in play. Odds continue to be very low.