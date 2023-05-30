That's an interesting comment. Is the thinking here that the Fed would somehow learn from its mistake? Because it certainly wasn't a mistake to cut to zero in the financial crisis.
There's also a good argument that we're still living in a disinflationary world, especially given the rise of generative AI.
Other comments:
- Hope that rates can stay at a 'neutral, normal' level for some time, that would be healthy for the economy
- Commercial real estate strain appears focused in B and C quality office buildings in downtown areas, not the entire sector