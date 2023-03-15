Earlier::

He is continuing on, this time with comments directed towards domestic monetary policy:

BOJ must maintain current monetary easing, but there will also likely be scope to consider steps to address side-effects of easy policy

by maintaining current easy policy, it's possible to sustainably, stably achieve our price target, accompanied by wage growth, while looking after side-effects of our policy

As I noted earlier, Kuroda's term finishes on April 8, Ueda will be his replacement. Kuroda is unrelenting on his insistence on easy policy right to the end of his tenure. I don't think Ueda will be in much of a hurry to change policy around too much.

Kuroda, Ueda. Both seated.