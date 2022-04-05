Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda drops the "intervention' bombshell word.

Enough to trigger the test-reading algos into action!

 USD/JPY  drops.

Comments, Headlines via Reuters:

  • recent forex moves somewhat rapid
  • hard to gauge impact of fx intervention
  • forex moves have big impact on japan's economy, prices so will continue to watch moves carefully
  • what's important is for forex to move stably reflecting fundamentals
  • dominant market view is that recent dollar/yen rise is driven by strong u.s. growth, rising u.s. interest rates, Japanese importers' dollar buying
  • no change to view weak yen has positive impact on japan's economy as a whole
  • must be mindful that weak yen impact on corporate sectors, economic entities could be uneven
  • the rise in commodity prices has a much bigger impact than the weak yen in pushing up Japan's import costs
usdyen 05 April 2022 33

