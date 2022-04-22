More from BOJ Kuroda:
- As Japan is a commodity importer, arising commodity prices pushes down the economy through a decrease in household real income and corporate profits
- monetary policy should be to provide accommodative financial conditions, support achievement of a full-fledged economic recovery
- Japan's economy seems to be more resilient against the rising commodity prices that it was in 2008
- there is still ample room for pent up demand to materialize as Covid subsides
- Japan's inflation is expected to rise in the short run, but such a rise consist primarily of cost -push inflation and therefore lacks sustainability
- even with a cost – push shock like the current one, BOJ has not faced the trade-off between prioritizing economic stability or price stability, unlike other central banks
- BOJ is to firmly support economic recovery
- BOJ will examine various risks, including Covid, and continue to conduct monetary policy appropriately under yield curve control
- until CPI reaches and stays above 2% in a stable manner, we will continue easing and we will remain committed to overshooting
- yield curve control (YCC) has worked quite well, and we will continue with it
- medium to long-term Japan inflation expectations do not show signs of rising
- at this stage I don't think it's likely that a wage – price spiral will develop in Japan
The USDJPY has moved to a new session high and trades just above the 129.00 level. The price broke above the ceiling seen over the last couple of days.