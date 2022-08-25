Bank of Japan policy board member Toyoaki Nakamura.

The gap between inflation in Japan and other economies is due largely to slow wage growth

Japan must achieve 2% inflation in a sustainable, stable fashion

Japan's economy is not yet in a state where it can achieve the BOJ's price goal in a sustained, stable fashion

There appears to be a shift in long-held mindset in Japan that prices won't rise much

Wage increases are broadening in japan reflecting pick-up in economy

Winter bonus payment and next year's wage negotiation key to whether rise in wages will continue to rise next year and beyond

There is a risk fears over resurgence in covid infection cases could weaken pent-up demand, delay recovery in inbound tourism

If china re-expands covid curbs, that could prolong supply disruptions and hurt japan's exports, output and capex

Fears are emerging in global markets on whether central banks can balance need to curb inflation, avert recession

If such fears heighten sharply, that could tighten global financial conditions, trigger sharp slowdown in overseas economies

In his earlier remarks Nakamura indicated the Bank's huge easing efforts will remain unchanged. The comments above reinforce this view.

USD/JPY has dipped on the session: