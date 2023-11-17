Earlier from the BOJ Gov:
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says Japan's economy is recovering moderately
- More from BOJ's Ueda on conditions for ending YCC and negative rates
More still incoming:
- If achievement of our price target approaches, we can discuss strategy, guidelines on exiting ultra-loose policy including fate of our ETF buying
- BOJ does not have specific plan yet on how it will sell ETFs
- When we sell ETFs we will do in a way that avoids as much as possible causing market disruption, huge losses on the BOJ's balance sheet