Fed's Bowman adds:

  • It's concerning we are recalibrating policy without reaching inflation goals
  • Fed needs to be flexible
  • Even when we bring inflation down, prices are still more expensive.
  • We need to be patient and cautious about what immigration policy approach may actually be.
  • US needs policies that will facilitate people to be able to work across the country. Sites own family of farmers and difficulty finding labor.
  • Congress would need to mandate a central bank digital currency if it felt one was needed.

Bowman's comments sets her as the most hawkish of Fed members