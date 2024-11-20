Fed's Bowman adds:

It's concerning we are recalibrating policy without reaching inflation goals

Fed needs to be flexible

Even when we bring inflation down, prices are still more expensive.

We need to be patient and cautious about what immigration policy approach may actually be.

US needs policies that will facilitate people to be able to work across the country. Sites own family of farmers and difficulty finding labor.

Congress would need to mandate a central bank digital currency if it felt one was needed.

Bowman's comments sets her as the most hawkish of Fed members