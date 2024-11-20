Fed's Bowman adds:
- It's concerning we are recalibrating policy without reaching inflation goals
- Fed needs to be flexible
- Even when we bring inflation down, prices are still more expensive.
- We need to be patient and cautious about what immigration policy approach may actually be.
- US needs policies that will facilitate people to be able to work across the country. Sites own family of farmers and difficulty finding labor.
- Congress would need to mandate a central bank digital currency if it felt one was needed.
Bowman's comments sets her as the most hawkish of Fed members