Ideally you would like to get to peak fed funds this year

Then as you get tangible evidence that inflation is retreating, you could reduced policy in late 2023 or 2024

I'm not a believer in wage-price spirals

There's no reason we can't continue to have a good labor market

Better to front-load in order to control inflation

The cause of inflation is central bank policy and it's the job of the central bank to bring it under control.