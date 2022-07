People are mistaking a slowdown in growth for a recession

75 bps hike in July would make a lot of sense

Once at 3.5% could see where we are on inflation and then could make 'tweaks' including possible rate cut

Quite a bit of room for labor market to soften

Expects most of the disinflation to come in 2023 rather than 22

Bullard has laid out this playbook before.