- I pay a lot of attention to market-based measures of inflation expectations such as TIPS and swaps
- There's a risk management emphasis, which means we need to stay higher for longer
- We will push inflation to 2% in a reasonable compact time frame
- It's a totally bad idea to mess around with inflation target
The price action tody is ugly as the Nasdaq decline approaches 3%. The idea of keeping rates higher for longer and not responding is a big reason why stocks are in a bear market and there's no sign of any kind of shift here.