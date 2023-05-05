Wall Street

Wall Street is part of the Financial District in New York City and one of the most iconic streets in the world. It is synonymous with US financial markets, and home to the world’s two largest stock exchanges by market capitalization – the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.The area is also home, be it presently or historically to many other key exchanges. This includes the New York Mercantile Exchange, the New York Board of Trade, the New York Futures Exchange (NYFE), and the former American Sto Wall Street is part of the Financial District in New York City and one of the most iconic streets in the world. It is synonymous with US financial markets, and home to the world’s two largest stock exchanges by market capitalization – the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.The area is also home, be it presently or historically to many other key exchanges. This includes the New York Mercantile Exchange, the New York Board of Trade, the New York Futures Exchange (NYFE), and the former American Sto

Read this Term