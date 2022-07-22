China's FX regulator is the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). This earlier:
SAFE following up with remarks:
- Companies' cross border financing in H1 remains stable
- Size of fx derivative trading continues rising, FX reserves largely stable
- Yuan exchange rate prominently stable despite US Dollar strength
- International capital has been flowing out from emerging markets recently
- The influence and attractiveness of China's bond market have risen significantly
- Volatility of china's bond market far below other developed and emerging markets, shows relatively high stability
- Further opening up China's bond market could improve resilience of FX market
- Confident overseas investors will continue to steadily increase investment in yuan denominated bonds
The statements are trying to convey SAFE is not overly concerned by the large outflow reported earlier. I suspect they'd not want that repeated or accelerated this month though. Capital outflow from China is not a CCP goal.