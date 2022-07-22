China's FX regulator is the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). This earlier:

SAFE following up with remarks:

Companies' cross border financing in H1 remains stable

Size of fx derivative trading continues rising, FX reserves largely stable

Yuan exchange rate prominently stable despite US Dollar strength

International capital has been flowing out from emerging markets recently

The influence and attractiveness of China's bond market have risen significantly

Volatility of china's bond market far below other developed and emerging markets, shows relatively high stability

Further opening up China's bond market could improve resilience of FX market

Confident overseas investors will continue to steadily increase investment in yuan denominated bonds

The statements are trying to convey SAFE is not overly concerned by the large outflow reported earlier. I suspect they'd not want that repeated or accelerated this month though. Capital outflow from China is not a CCP goal.