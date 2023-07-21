Earlier from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China's FX regulator:

More now:

  • Will focus on preventing external risks
  • China's current account appears relatively strong resilience
  • Trend of maintaining reasonable current account surplus will not change
  • China's savings ratio at relatively high level, helps current account maintaining reasonable surplus
  • Foreign investors net purchase $79 bln worth of onshore bonds, reversing net outflows last year
  • Expects foreign investors to continue buying yuan denominated assets
  • China's bond market remains attractive
  • Sees room for stable and sustainable growth for foreign investment in china's bond market

USD/CNH update:

usdcnh chart safe fx 21 July 2023