Earlier from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China's FX regulator:
More now:
- Will focus on preventing external risks
- China's current account appears relatively strong resilience
- Trend of maintaining reasonable current account surplus will not change
- China's savings ratio at relatively high level, helps current account maintaining reasonable surplus
- Foreign investors net purchase $79 bln worth of onshore bonds, reversing net outflows last year
- Expects foreign investors to continue buying yuan denominated assets
- China's bond market remains attractive
- Sees room for stable and sustainable growth for foreign investment in china's bond market
USD/CNH update: