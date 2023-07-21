Earlier from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China's FX regulator:

Will focus on preventing external risks

China's current account appears relatively strong resilience

Trend of maintaining reasonable current account surplus will not change

China's savings ratio at relatively high level, helps current account maintaining reasonable surplus

Foreign investors net purchase $79 bln worth of onshore bonds, reversing net outflows last year

Expects foreign investors to continue buying yuan denominated assets

China's bond market remains attractive

Sees room for stable and sustainable growth for foreign investment in china's bond market

USD/CNH update: