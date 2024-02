More from Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester:

Doesn't want to offer timing on rate cut

Sees no rush to lower Fed rate target

Still leans toward three rate cuts for 2024

Wants more data before deciding on rates

Expects to see rate cuts later this year

Fed should not rule out asset sales for balance sheet

Expects balance sheet run off to slow before being stopped

The Fed in their dot plot saw the Fed Funds rate falling from 5.40% to 4.60% which is about 3 cuts.