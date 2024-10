SF Fed President Mary Daly

Is cautiously optimistic about growth

Fed has been able to get inflation down without a major disruption

Inflation retreat has been broad-based

Fed funds rate is a long way from where it's likely to settle

3% rate may be around neutral

Neutral rate is higher than what it once was

Lack of dissents don't mean Fed officials fully agree

Inflation points are likely to cause more dissents

The bolded is a strong hint that cuts are on autopilot.