Jawboning from the People's Bank of China on the yuan.

Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China:

It's not good to see yuan exchange rate too high or too low

Will prevent sharp fluctuations in yuan

Expects china's economy to improve

China's cross-border capital flows are basically balanced

Moves in yuan exchange rate will not be one-way

And, more, these from Zou Lan, head of the monetary policy department at the bank:

There is ample room, various polices tools to cope with challenges

Will use policy tools such as reserve requirement ratio and medium-term lending facility

Will innovate new policy tools if needed

