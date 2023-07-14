Jawboning from the People's Bank of China on the yuan.

Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China:

  • It's not good to see yuan exchange rate too high or too low
  • Will prevent sharp fluctuations in yuan
  • Expects china's economy to improve
  • China's cross-border capital flows are basically balanced
  • Moves in yuan exchange rate will not be one-way

And, more, these from Zou Lan, head of the monetary policy department at the bank:

  • There is ample room, various polices tools to cope with challenges
  • Will use policy tools such as reserve requirement ratio and medium-term lending facility
  • Will innovate new policy tools if needed

Earlier comments from Liu are here: