The Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting is on Thursday and Friday this week. The 15th and 16th of June.

The statement will be Friday, most likely in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window (there is no firmly scheduled time or the BOJ announcement). This is from 10.30 to 11.30pm Thursday US Eastern time.

Ex-deputy governor Masazumi Wakatabe spoke in an interview on Bloomberg TV earlier today:

“It’s still too early to call that this inflation has been sustainable and stable,”

“My guess is that at the June meeting there will be nothing.”

“There are the overwhelming cases for continuation of this policy,”

“But, of course down the road, they may want to change some sort of particularities. Then the question is how do they communicate to change these two things, the strategy part and the tool part. The communication would be very interesting.”

Preview of what top expect:

The July meeting may be more interesting, outlook revisions are expected, these could firm up the chance for a policy tweak at a subsequent meeting.

