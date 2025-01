More comments from near Fed Pres. Williams (voting member):

Doesn’t see higher yields reflecting a big inflation view shift.

Is not surprised bond yields have risen.

Term premia factors are a big part of rising bond yields.

No prediction on when balance sheet contraction will stop.

Financial sector reserves still look abundant.

Fed has no current plans for asset sales.

Hard to know how Fed bond holdings are affecting yields.

Reduced immigration will likely mean slower growth.