Fed's Barkin says the US economy will pass pre-covid in Q1 2022

  • I believe there's upside to the workforce, but just can't find it in the numbers yet
  • feels like it will take the greater part of this year for supply chains to catch up
  • we are going to steadily move rates up toward neutral
  • we will make decisions on timing, size and scope of rate hikes when we have the data
  • we will see what data we get by the time we get to march
  • I do think it's time to start normalizing policy
  • a year from now I'd like to be in position to move where we need to move, which means getting back to pre-pandemic rates level by then

Like I said in the earlier post, he is not as hawkish as Bullard sounded. The    inflation  data rocketed higher which had Bullard in a 50bp hiking modd.

