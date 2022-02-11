Earlier post here:
More:
- I believe there's upside to the workforce, but just can't find it in the numbers yet
- feels like it will take the greater part of this year for supply chains to catch up
- we are going to steadily move rates up toward neutral
- we will make decisions on timing, size and scope of rate hikes when we have the data
- we will see what data we get by the time we get to march
- I do think it's time to start normalizing policy
- a year from now I'd like to be in position to move where we need to move, which means getting back to pre-pandemic rates level by then
Like I said in the earlier post, he is not as hawkish as Bullard sounded. The
Read this Term data rocketed higher which had Bullard in a 50bp hiking modd.
