Earlier:
Fed's Barkin says rates should move rapidly higher to neutral
More now:
- It seems to me right now that most companies see that they have significant 2022 pricing power
- there is no doubt in my mind that the housing market is heated, or even overheated
- I think that raising rates to and in all likelihood beyond neutral is going to be part of the process
- current framework was significantly informed by the experience of the 2010s
- if you wait to see inflation you have to move faster than you might otherwise move if you were pre-emptive
Wow ... that last bullet point. Did Barking even see the CPI report earlier on Tuesday from the US?????