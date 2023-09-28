Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin spoke earlier on "The New Job Hierarchy" before the Money Marketeers of New York University:

Unclear how far Fed will have to take balance sheet wind down

Surprised economy has been so strong despite aggressive fed action

Fed tightening still working its way through economy

Future job market gains depend on lowering inflation

Some slow down needed to lower inflation

Effort to lower inflation will have smaller job market impact this time

Expects some amount of unemployment rise

Decline in fed reverse repo take up isn't a surprise

