More from Fed's Barkin:

  • Still perceive core underlying inflation is coming down nicely
  • Message from businesses is loud and clear that consumers are becoming more price sensitive
  • Expect 12-month inflation to decline in coming months, particularly given base effects over prior year
  • Pass through from tariffs to prices is not straightforward, depends on multiple factors including business supply chains and price elasticity of consumers
  • Says he is in the camp of staying restrictive for longer given possible upside inflation risks
  • Conditions for cutting rates again include confidence in inflation's return to 2% or weakening of demand
  • Companies feel more optimistic about the economy but are concerned about how coming changes will impact their businesses.

Barkin's comment that underlying inflation is still coming down is encouraging.

S&P index is up 1.03%. While the NASDAQ index is up 1.36% after testing its 200 hour moving average at 19571 (high price reached 19567.12).