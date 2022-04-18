Earlier comments from Bullard are here:

More now:

  • don't think unemployment will rise, could even fall further, as fed hikes rates
  • still expect unemployment fall below 3% this year
  • rate hikes will bring inflation expectations down, lowering inflation without hurting labor market
  • we can bring inflation under control without going into recession
  • it might be reasonable if housing market cools off a bit
  • war in Ukraine will have a meaningful impact on Europe's economy, but less on North America
Bullard bull and bear boxing meme