Earlier comments from Bullard are here:
More now:
- don't think unemployment will rise, could even fall further, as fed hikes rates
- still expect unemployment fall below 3% this year
- rate hikes will bring inflation expectations down, lowering inflation without hurting labor market
- we can bring inflation under control without going into recession
- it might be reasonable if housing market cools off a bit
- war in Ukraine will have a meaningful impact on Europe's economy, but less on North America