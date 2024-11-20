Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins with more:

Balance sheet policy most useful in unusual conditions

Too soon for Fed to factor in impact of election on its work ... "I don’t actually try to get out ahead” of the election and how it may have changed the landscape, adding "when we have details ... we will analyze them" and factor them into central bank policy making.

Collins will be an Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voter in 2025. Note that all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even non-voters.

Earlier:

This is an old pic, but you get the idea.