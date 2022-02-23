Earlier remarks are here:

Fed's Daly:  Inflation  is too high and has spread beyond covid-affected sectors

More now:

  • how close to neutral rates will get is not certain, will depend on data
  • don't see anything right now that would disrupt plans for march rate hike
  • geopolitical situation is part of larger uncertainty to navigate, but not disrupting plans for liftoff
  • inflation is well above goal
  • need to demonstrate fed is committed not to allow perpetuating spiral of inflation
  • raising rates at least four time would be my preference
  • most likely it will need more than four rate hikes
  • i am committed to getting demand and supply in balance
  • raising interest rates isn't slamming the brakes on the economy
  • the last thing you want is an economy that's going too fast
  • we want to gradually move rates up
  • Fed policymakers will deliberate whether balance sheet reductions will start after two rate hikes, or three rate hikes
  • US unemployment rate will continue to come down this year
Fed's Daly
SFFed President Daly