More from Fed's Daly:
- Inflation is a repressive tax. I take it seriously
- Inflation has been higher than I'm comfortable with for a long time
- If we act too aggressively to offset high inflation, we wont actually do much to solve supply chain problems
- We've come to a point where it is clear inflation is rising in sectors not affected directly by Covid
- We will need to raise interest rates to keep economy in balance
- Even if we do a couple of interest rate increase, policy will still be accomodative
- We need to be vigilant on data, and take measured approach on policy.