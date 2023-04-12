The shelter costs within the inflation report today showed a gain of 0.6%.

  • Services ex shelter 0.0%
  • Core services ex shelter +0.4% vs +0.43% prior

The core services ex shelter were still up 0.4% versus 0.43% prior, but the services ex shelter were unchanged. The Fed is taking a stance that inflation needs to be slain from all angles. It is not just goods, it is services. It is not just services, it is core services ex shelter. The core services, ex shelter still rose 0.4% which is just off the 0.43% gain last month.

More headlines":

  • There's a lot of uncertainty about how long it takes for rate hike's to impact the economy
  • There's a lot more in the pipeline of monetary policy tightening
  • When credit conditions tighten, it puts brakes on the economy so fed doesn't have to tighten more. Bank lending will contract.