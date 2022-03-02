Fed's Evans

More from Fed's Evans (voting member from 2023)

  • On monetary policy, we are going to get moving quickly and toward neutrality
  • Expect to adjust policy over next several meetings
  • After that, will need to take stock then and see
  • We are wrongfooted and we need to get moving
  • It will take some amount of time to get to neutral
  • Inflation will likely still be more than 3% by the end of this year
  • As the Fed raises rates, if inflation deteriorates, we can increase rates more quickly

Evan's message.....Let's get going....