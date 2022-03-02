More from Fed's Evans (voting member from 2023)
- On monetary policy, we are going to get moving quickly and toward neutrality
- Expect to adjust policy over next several meetings
- After that, will need to take stock then and see
- We are wrongfooted and we need to get moving
- It will take some amount of time to get to neutral
- Inflation will likely still be more than 3% by the end of this year
- As the Fed raises rates, if inflation deteriorates, we can increase rates more quickly
Evan's message.....Let's get going....