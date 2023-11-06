Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari had comments earlier:
More now, this time speaking with Fox:
- Economy has proved to be very resilient, inflation has come down
- Making progress on inflation, job market is strong
- Fed has more work to do to get inflation under control
- American consumers continue to spend
- Need to finish the job on lowering inflation
- 'Nervous' over declaring premature victory over inflation
- US economy is so far ahead of foreign economies
I'm just gonna quietly add down here that I think there is something to be said for the view that the FOMC is not finished yet. Inflation has remained sticky in the US and my very well require a further rate hike (or hikes). Yes, I know the economy is showing signs of easing back and there is a danger of rate hikes while the economy even slows. Thats why the word 'stagflation' was invented ;-). Anyway, its too early to talk about that, but if inflation rises the Fed have a further job to do, uglay as it may get for the economy.