Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari had comments earlier:

More now, this time speaking with Fox:

Economy has proved to be very resilient, inflation has come down

Making progress on inflation, job market is strong

Fed has more work to do to get inflation under control

American consumers continue to spend

Need to finish the job on lowering inflation

'Nervous' over declaring premature victory over inflation

US economy is so far ahead of foreign economies

I'm just gonna quietly add down here that I think there is something to be said for the view that the FOMC is not finished yet. Inflation has remained sticky in the US and my very well require a further rate hike (or hikes). Yes, I know the economy is showing signs of easing back and there is a danger of rate hikes while the economy even slows. Thats why the word 'stagflation' was invented ;-). Anyway, its too early to talk about that, but if inflation rises the Fed have a further job to do, uglay as it may get for the economy.