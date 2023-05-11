>
More from Fed's Kashkari: If markets are right, one would imagine rates could normalize
Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari speaking
- I am not convinced we are at Max employment
- Inflation is too high
- If markets are right and that inflation will fall quickly, one would imagine rates could normalize
Read this Term is a more embedded, rates will need to stay high for longer
- Data is driving my policy expectations
- I am now on the more hawkish and of Fed policy spectrum
- Not seeing evidence of a crash in consumer spending or slower in services side of economy
- Once this period of high inflation ends, we will be back in a low inflation, low rate environment
- Inflation is coming down, but it's pretty darn persistent.
- That means we will have to keep at it for an extended period
- Inverted yield curve
Yield Curve
Read this Term put real pressure on banks
