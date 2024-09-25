Federal Reserve Governor Kugler speaking in Q&A now

  • We're at a place where we don't want labour market to weaken further
  • Makes sense to shift attention to employment mandate.
  • Inflation measures excluding housing are near 2%, but that's not what we target.
  • We are making very good progress, but not at 2% yet.
  • I don't see that we will overshoot on inflation.
  • It will still take us some time to get to 2% inflation.
  • We have begun to recalibrate rates
  • we need to continue normalizing rates

Kugler spoke earlier: