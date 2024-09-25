Federal Reserve Governor Kugler speaking in Q&A now
- We're at a place where we don't want labour market to weaken further
- Makes sense to shift attention to employment mandate.
- Inflation measures excluding housing are near 2%, but that's not what we target.
- We are making very good progress, but not at 2% yet.
- I don't see that we will overshoot on inflation.
- It will still take us some time to get to 2% inflation.
- We have begun to recalibrate rates
- we need to continue normalizing rates
