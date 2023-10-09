  • There is a lot of uncertainty over the trade-off with the unemployment rate
  • It is important to stay focused on restoring price stability
  • The China slowdown is something to watch
  • Surprising strength of the economy creates risk for inflation. We have more work to do.
  • Quite a bit of room for Fed balance sheet run off
  • Financial conditions tightening have been rapid but orderly
  • She has been thinking about how to square overall economy with Fed tightening so far
  • Tends to think that monetary policy lags are shorter than others
  • The bulk of economy is adjusting more quickly to monetary policy
  • Fed's focus and mine is the 2% inflation target
  • Looking at financial markets and performance of economy, the long-term neutral rate may be higher
  • Have seen tightening of bank lending standards, similar to what we expect and intend with policy tightening

Logan is considered a hawk on the Federal Reserve. She is a voting member on the Federal Reserve board in 2023.