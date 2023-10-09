There is a lot of uncertainty over the trade-off with the unemployment rate

It is important to stay focused on restoring price stability

The China slowdown is something to watch

Surprising strength of the economy creates risk for inflation. We have more work to do.

Quite a bit of room for Fed balance sheet run off

Financial conditions tightening have been rapid but orderly

She has been thinking about how to square overall economy with Fed tightening so far

Tends to think that monetary policy lags are shorter than others

The bulk of economy is adjusting more quickly to monetary policy

Fed's focus and mine is the 2% inflation target

Looking at financial markets and performance of economy, the long-term neutral rate may be higher

Have seen tightening of bank lending standards, similar to what we expect and intend with policy tightening

Logan is considered a hawk on the Federal Reserve. She is a voting member on the Federal Reserve board in 2023.