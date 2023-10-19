Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan. Earlier comments here:

More now:

  • Not thinking about when Fed might cut rates
  • Central bank market support interventions should be rare, transparent
  • Fed has taken important steps to provide market liquidity backstops
  • Anecdotal information is important for policy making
  • Persistent rise in bond yields could mitigate need for Fed rate hikes
  • Tighter financial conditions desired, will slow economy
  • NY Fed has extensive dashboard to monitor money markets
  • Reverse repo facility running down very smoothly
  • Quite uncertain what right level of reserves is for banks
  • Need to get fed reverse repo facility close to zero
  • Unsure how fast reverse repo facility will shrink
  • sees quite a bit of time left for balance sheet runoff

Bolding above is mine.

