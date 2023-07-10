There's no decision yet on the need for a July rate hike, more data is needed.

The outlook for the terminal federal funds rate matches, or is just above, June's median forecast.

Housing inflation is expected to ease, but it's still an upside rise for price pressures.

There was a preference for a rate hike in June, but there's an understanding as to why there wasn't any action taken.

There's full awareness that the economy's performance could surprise officials.

The economy would be better off if the federal funds rate goes higher.

There aren't signs of excessive credit tightening.

The Federal Reserve will meet on July 27 and 28th. The expectations are for a 25 basis point hike by the market.