- There's no decision yet on the need for a July rate hike, more data is needed.
- The outlook for the terminal federal funds rate matches, or is just above, June's median forecast.
- Housing inflation is expected to ease, but it's still an upside rise for price pressures.
- There was a preference for a rate hike in June, but there's an understanding as to why there wasn't any action taken.
- There's full awareness that the economy's performance could surprise officials.
- The economy would be better off if the federal funds rate goes higher.
- There aren't signs of excessive credit tightening.
The Federal Reserve will meet on July 27 and 28th. The expectations are for a 25 basis point hike by the market.