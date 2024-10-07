St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem speech, “Financial Conditions, the Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy,” at a Money Marketeers of New York University Inc. event:
Q&A now:
- The September jobs report was very strong.
- The labor market is strong; it is healthy.
- There is no emergency in the job market right now.
- The jobs report didn't cause a change in outlook.
- The current policy path is still appropriate despite the jobs data.
- I don't pay much attention to market pricing of the Fed outlook.
- Won't prejudge the outcome of coming Fed meetings.
- Fed's dot plot is helpful to understand Fed actions.
- Upside risks to inflation still there, but risks aren't high.