St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem speech, “Financial Conditions, the Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy,” at a Money Marketeers of New York University Inc. event:

Q&A now:

  • The September jobs report was very strong.
  • The labor market is strong; it is healthy.
  • There is no emergency in the job market right now.
  • The jobs report didn't cause a change in outlook.
  • The current policy path is still appropriate despite the jobs data.
  • I don't pay much attention to market pricing of the Fed outlook.
  • Won't prejudge the outcome of coming Fed meetings.
  • Fed's dot plot is helpful to understand Fed actions.
  • Upside risks to inflation still there, but risks aren't high.
Alberto G Musalem
Alberto G. Musalem