St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem speech, “Financial Conditions, the Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy,” at a Money Marketeers of New York University Inc. event:

Q&A now:

The September jobs report was very strong.

The labor market is strong; it is healthy.

There is no emergency in the job market right now.

The jobs report didn't cause a change in outlook.

The current policy path is still appropriate despite the jobs data.

I don't pay much attention to market pricing of the Fed outlook.

Won't prejudge the outcome of coming Fed meetings.

Fed's dot plot is helpful to understand Fed actions.

Upside risks to inflation still there, but risks aren't high.