Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on his economic and policy outlook before the Money Marketeers of New York University.

From the Q&A now:

September is a live meeting for monetary policy

Biggest shock is job market, economy strength in face of rate rises

Strong balance sheets enable economy to weather strong fed rate hikes

Economy could still face turbulence as Fed works inflation down

Money in Fed reverse repo is equivalent to bank reserves

A soft landing for the economy is still possible

Earlier: