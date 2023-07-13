Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on his economic and policy outlook before the Money Marketeers of New York University.

From the Q&A now:

  • September is a live meeting for monetary policy
  • Biggest shock is job market, economy strength in face of rate rises
  • Strong balance sheets enable economy to weather strong fed rate hikes
  • Economy could still face turbulence as Fed works inflation down
  • Money in Fed reverse repo is equivalent to bank reserves
  • A soft landing for the economy is still possible

Earlier:

Fed Waller