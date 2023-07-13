Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on his economic and policy outlook before the Money Marketeers of New York University.
From the Q&A now:
- September is a live meeting for monetary policy
- Biggest shock is job market, economy strength in face of rate rises
- Strong balance sheets enable economy to weather strong fed rate hikes
- Economy could still face turbulence as Fed works inflation down
- Money in Fed reverse repo is equivalent to bank reserves
- A soft landing for the economy is still possible
Earlier: